Vehicle crashes into central reservation on M40 between Banbury and Gaydon

One lane of the M40 is closed after a vehicle crashed into the central reservation between Banbury and Gaydon this morning (Tuesday, October 31).

Highways England said a vehicle hit the central barriers between junctions 11 for Gaydon and 10 for Banbury at around 9.20am.

Lanes on both sides of the motorway were initially closed but the northbound lane reopened at about 9.50am, leaving the southbound far right lane shut.

More to follow.