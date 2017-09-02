UPDATE: Two men on motorcycle die in Chipping Norton crash

Two men on a motorcycle died after crashing in Chipping Norton yesterday (Saturday, September 2).

A blue and white Suzuki GS 500 motorcycle, on which a rider and pillion passenger were travelling, was being ridden on the A44 from Salford shortly after 3.30pm.

As they entered Chipping Norton, the motorcyle overtook several vehicles on New Street before leaving the road, causing both riders to be thrown from it, police said.

The rider and pillion passenger, who were both men, died at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

New Street was closed while the vehicles were recovered, caused long delays for motorists on the eastbound side of the A44.

Investigating officer PC Charlie Etheridge, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the motorcycle or the riders before the collision.

“If you have any information which could assist the investigation please contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should contact PC Etheridge, based in Bicester, via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 870 of September 2.