UPDATE: Banbury woman dies after tragic motorcycle crash in Wales

A woman from the Banbury area died in a tragic road accident in Wales at the weekend with police confirming her identity.

A black Mercedes van and a blue Suzuki motorcycle were involved in the crash on the A470 between Rhayader and Llangurig at approximately 12.35pm on Saturday (September 23).

The air ambulance flew to the scene to assist but tragically Rachel Spandler-Parsons, 44, who was riding the motorbike, sustained fatal injuries.

Next of kin and HM Coroner are aware. A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”

The road was closed for several hours while police examined the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the fatal collision and put out an appeal across the area for witnesses to the accident to call 101 with any information.