Two drivers injured with woman cut from car after Banbury town centre crash

Two drivers were injured with a woman having to be cut from her car after a crash in Banbury town centre this afternoon (Monday, November 20).

Emergency services were called to Market Place after reports of a two-car collision at around 1.50pm.

Fire crews attend to a crashed car in Banbury's Market Place NNL-171120-150538001

Two Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Banbury arrived on the scene and established one of the two drivers was trapped in their car.

Firefighters worked hard with paramedics and police officers assisted by members of the public and Castle Quay Shopping Centre staff.

A safety cordon was formed as the two drivers were treated, with hydraulic rescue equipment used to take the roof off the car and extricate the female casualty.

South Central Ambulance Service said two patients were treated with one being taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters and paramedics at the scene of a crash involving two cars on Market Place. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service NNL-171120-160441001

Banbury watch manager Alan Hutchinson said: “We’d like to thank the Castle Quay staff and members of the public for this quick actions they took to assist with this incident.”

Thames Valley Police is working to establish the events leading up to this crash, according to the fire service.

Station manager Simon Belcher from Oxford added: “The three services worked really well together to rescue this lady.

“She is being treated by the ambulance service, our thoughts are with her.”