Speed limit reduction proposed for Warwick Road in Banbury

A consultation has opened on plans to reduce the speed limit along a stretch of Warwick Road in Banbury and install a new pedestrian crossing.

The proposals would see the 30mph limit extended northwards to the roundabout with Dukes Meadow Drive, instead of the current 40mph limit.

The toucan crossing would be installed 30 metres north of Firtree Close.

Both measures from Oxfordshire County Council are in response to ongoing housing development along Warwick Road.

People are invited to have their say on the proposals by visiting consultations.oxfordshire.gov.uk/consult.ti/B4100WarwickRoadSpeedCrossing/consultationHome.

The consultation runs until October 6.

What do you think of the plans? Do you have a speeding problem in your area where the council should take action?

