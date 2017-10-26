Relief for motorists as Bloxham Road roadworks end

Motorists were able to drive down A361 Bloxham Road in Banbury with ease for the first time in weeks this morning (Thursday, October 26) as the traffic lights are gone.

Engineers have been busy installing a roundabout on the main road just outside Easington at the junctions for two new housing developments.

The resulting temporary traffic lights have caused long queues in both directions, particularly at peak times.

Roadworks website roadworks.org says more are planned for Bloxham Road, but it is unclear when as the dates are listed as October 9-22 while the status is ‘planned work about to start’.

Oxfordshire County Council has been contacted for more information.