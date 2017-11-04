Petition to tackle parking and speeding issues in Fenny Compton

Residents in Fenny Compton are hoping to convince the council to introduce measures to slow down motorists and tackle poor parking with a petition.

The petition calls for double yellow lines on busy junctions and traffic calming measures so more drivers adhere to the 30mph and 20mph speed limits.

Former parish councillor Robert Purse believes acting before an accident is cheaper than making changes afterwards and he hopes Warwickshire County Council listens.

“ It’s not about enforcement as there’s no traffic wardens and we don’t expect police officers to do it,” he said.

“It’s about reminding people not to park too close to a junction and not to go over the speed limit.”

High Street seems to be a hotspot for irresponsible parking, particularly the junctions with Brook Street and Memorial Road, according to the petition.

Mr Purse believes double yellow lines at these points will discourage most drivers from parking there.

The petition also requests ‘build-outs’ – the chicane-like structures seen in Aynho and other villages – on Station Road where the 30mph limit starts and in the 20mph zone on High Street and Northend Road.

Mr Purse said these are more effective at keeping motorists’ speed down and better than speed humps as these cause greater pollution.

“One of the reasons we have started the ball rolling now is that local authorities are strapped for cash so we wanted to ask before they spend next year’s budget,” he said.

A county council spokesman said: “We are aware that a petition is live on our system until November 28, officers are currently investigating the concerns raised and will respond in the appropriate format once the petition has closed.”

The petition was started on October 24, and had 21 signatures when going to press.

