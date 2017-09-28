M40 in chaos as urgent repairs are made

Drivers are being cautioned about travelling on the M40 today, Thursday, September 28 after a collision caused damage to safety barriers.

Earlier this morning a vehicle collided with the barrier between junctions 10 (for the A43) and 9 (Bicester), damaging it and reducing its strength.

Two lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway, and one lane on the northbound carriageway.

Repair work will need to be performed on around 1,600 metres of barrier, and this work is expected to last until the early hours of tomorrow morning, Friday, September 29.

Highways England will try and have an extra lane reopen on the southbound carriageway open in time for the evening rush hour, but lane three will have to remain closed in both directions for safety reasons while the concrete foundations of the safety barrier set and gain strength.

For the latest information up to date traffic information, drivers should stay tuned to local radio, or follow Highways England on Twitter @HighwaysEAST.