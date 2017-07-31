M40 closed between Banbury and Gaydon after serious crash

The M40 is closed in both directions between Banbury and Gaydon after a serious crash today (Monday, July 31).

Police and ambulances are on the scene after the crash between junctions 11 and 12 at around 11am.

Initially just the southbound carriageway was shut but the northbound side has been closed too to allow the air ambulance to land. The southbound entry slip road at J12 is also closed.

There are long delays for motorists and a diversion has been set up.

More to follow.