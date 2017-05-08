Lucky escape for drivers in Hook Norton crash

Two cars collided at the cross roads between Hook Norton and Wiggington, flipping one onto its side.

At about 7.30pm on Sunday, May 7, fire crews from Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service stations in Hook Norton and Banbury were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision.

Ambulance and police were also in attendance finding the drivers of both cars had been able to get out of them upon arrival.

Firefighters made both vehicles and the scene safe before assisting the ambulance service with casualty care.

Incident Commander, Crew Manager Ivor Matthews said: “Both vehicles came together at quite a speed, with one coming to rest on its side.

“Thankfully neither vehicle’s occupants were trapped; one casualty was taken to the John Radcliffe for precautionary checks. The road remained closed whilst Thames Valley Police conducted their investigations.”