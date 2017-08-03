Lucky escape after car crashes into ditch near Kidlington

Two women were lucky to escape with minor injuries after their car left the road and crashed into a ditch near Kidlington yesterday (Wednesday, August 2).

Firefighters and an ambulance were called to Hampton Poyle at around 3pm after the crash on Bletchingdon Road.

Fire engines from Kidlington and Rewley Road, Oxford, attended the incident along with a specialist rescue vehicle from Kidlington and found a car which had left the road and entered a deep ditch.

On investigation, crews found the car, which had come to rest in a precarious position, contained two women, one of which had sustained injuries to her shoulder.

Crews used specialist equipment to stabilise the vehicle and prevent it from rolling over whilst a firefighter with enhanced medical training initially assessed the occupants’ injuries prior to handing over to paramedics.

Working closely with South Central Ambulance Service, crews then made access to the occupants via the rear of the vehicle to assist with their rescue.

One woman was treated for her shoulder injuries and taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital while the other was unhurt.

Station manager Will McPhail said: “The location of the vehicle meant accessing the occupants was very tricky, fortunately it appears that the occupants were wearing their seatbelts otherwise their injuries could have been far more severe.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people of the dangers posed by wet roads.

"Roads, especially in more rural locations, can become slippery when wet making driving conditions more hazardous.”