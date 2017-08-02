Girl rushed to hospital after hit by bus in Banbury

Have your say

A young girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Banbury.

The 10-year-old girl suffered serious head and back injuries in the incident on Middleton Road at around 5.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 1).

She was treated and assessed by South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Air Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford by land ambulance.