Free travel on Chiltern Railways for military personnel on Remembrance Sunday

Chiltern Railways will offer complimentary travel for military personnel in military uniform or carrying military identification across its entire route to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

The operator will provide this benefit on Sunday, November 12, to honour those lost in military service and to allow current and past personnel to pay their respects at the many events held on the day.

Customers that require assistance should contact customer relations on 03456 005 165 (selecting option 3 and then option 3 again) and book 24 hours ahead if possible.

Services will be held at the following Chiltern stations to remember railway staff lost in conflict: London Marylebone at 10.45am on Friday; Birmingham Moor Street at 10.45am on Monday; and Leamington Spa station at 2pm on Monday.