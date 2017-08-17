Car toppled over in two car collision near Bloxham

Firefighters are called to the scene to release trapped occupants.

At 1:52pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 16, Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service were called to a road traffic collision on the A361 near Bloxham.

Fire engines from Banbury and Deddington attended the incident and found two cars which had collided resulting in one of them being turned onto its side leaving the two female occupants trapped.

The toppled car had come to rest in a precarious position and had to be stabilised using specialist equipment to prevent it from rolling over before the occupants could be safely removed.

Access was made by removing the windscreen and the car’s panoramic glass roof by Fire Fighters creating a large space for the removal of the women.

Incident Commander: Crew Manager Mike Aspinall said: “One of the vehicles involved had come to rest on its side meaning accessing the occupants was very tricky, fortunately it appears that the occupants were wearing their seatbelts otherwise their injuries could have been far more severe.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people of the dangers posed by wet roads. Roads, especially in more rural locations, can become slippery when wet making driving conditions more hazardous.”