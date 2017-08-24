Car smashes through Vantage Business Park metal fence, writes off three cars

A driver was taken to hospital after his car smashed through a metal fence and wrote off three vehicles at Vantage Business Park outside Banbury this morning (Thursday, August 24).

Employees at Building Supplies Online (BSO) were alerted after hearing a loud crash outside the offices at the business park on A361 Bloxham Road at around 7.15am.

A car smashed through a fence and into three cars at Vantage Business Park. Photo: Craig Baldwin

A black Audi had gone through the fence and crashed into a silver Seat Ibiza, also causing damage to a Mercedes A-class and Vauxhall Astra.

The Audi driver was taken to hospital for treatment. No one was arrested.

BSO co-owner Craig Baldwin said it was a very strange thing to happen.

"Thankfully the chaps weren't in the cars but it's pretty significant in terms of damage," he said.

"Apparently around £40,000 worth of cars has been written off plus the damage to the fence, it's a real pain for the owners."

South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.