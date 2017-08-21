Car ends up on its roof in Claydon accident

A single car accident last Friday morning left the occupants trapped and fire crews aiding their escape.

At around 11.40am on August 18, Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision, with persons trapped inside on the Mollington Road, Claydon.

Over turned car in Claydon NNL-170821-110152001

On arrival Fire and Rescue Service crews were faced with a single vehicle on its roof completely blocking the road.

Due to this being a low speed incident, the occupants had escaped without serious injury and were being cared for by ambulance service personnel.

The vehicle was made safe and with the use of specialist rescue equipment before firefighters righted the vehicle back on four wheels and moved it to a place of safety, allowing the road to be re-opened.

Incident commander, crew manager Matt Davies said: “This was a freak accident and fortunately no one was hurt.

“I would like to remind drivers to take extra care when manoeuvring on country roads where space is tight, as it doesn’t matter how fast you are driving and on what type of carriageway, incidents and accidents can happen at any time, at any speed. Please take care when driving on the roads, ensuring you reach your destination safely”.