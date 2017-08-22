Car ‘ends up in ditch’ after crash near Oxhill

A car reportedly ended up in a ditch after a two-vehicle crash near Oxhill this morning (Tuesday, August 22).

Emergency services were called at around 8.25am after reports of an accident on Kineton Road close to the junction with the A422.

The incident involved a red Ford Fiesta and a 4x4 but an ambulance was not required as nobody was injured.

A police officer managed the traffic while the vehicles are recovered as the road was partially blocked, causing some delays for motorists.