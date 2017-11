A car crashed outside an estate agents office in Banbury town centre with occupants having to be cut out of the vehicle this afternoon (Monday, November 20).

The vehicle came to rest outside Hampton’s estate agents in Market Place.

Fire crews attend to a crashed car in Banbury's Market Place NNL-171120-150538001

Ambulances, police cars and fire engines are at the scene and firefighters cut the vehicle’s roof off.

More to follow.