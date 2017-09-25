Banbury woman dies after tragic motorcycle crash in Wales

A woman from Banbury is understood to have been killed in a tragic road accident in Wales at the weekend.

A black Mercedes van and a blue Suzuki motorcycle were involved in the crash on the A470 between Rhayader and Llangurig at approximately 12.35pm on Saturday (September 23).

The motorcycle was travelling north towards Llanguri and the van was travelling in the opposite direction towards Rhayader.

The air ambulance flew to the scene to assist but tragically the 44-year-old female rider sustained fatal injuries.

Next of kin and HM Coroner are aware. The Banbury Guardian understands the woman was from the Banbury area.

The road was closed for several hours while police examined the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the fatal collision and put out an appeal across the area for witnesses to the accident.