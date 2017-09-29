Banbury railway history book launch at museum

Banbury Historical Society’s latest fascinating volume in a series of books about the town’s railway heritage is being launched tomorrow (Saturday, September 30).

Dr Barrie Trinder will be at Banbury Museum to sign copies of his newest publication, Junctions at Banbury: a Town and its Railways Since 1850, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The book is a work of both railway and local history, detailing the growth of the network in the south Midlands and analysing the services, using extensive historical sources.

Dr Trinder investigates the navvies who built some of the lines in the Banbury region, and the successive generations of railwaymen and railwaywomen who worked in the town.

He describes the impact of railways on Banbury’s topography and the opportunities they created for travelling to nearby market towns and to London.

The role of the railways in delivering coal and goods for shops and in taking away the products of the town’s manufacturers is discussed in great detail.

Banbury’s railwaymen’s work had little impact on local passengers, but for those travelling past Banbury, they were invaluable.

For more information about the book, email Dr Trinder at Barrie@trinder history.co.uk or visit website www.trinderhistory.co.uk.