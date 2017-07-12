Banbury man named in fatal M1 crash

Two men who died following a collision on the M1 earlier this month have been named.

Andrew William Chevis, 57, from Banbury and 53-year-old Antony Richard West from Buckingham, died in the collision which took place at 4.10pm on Tuesday, July, 4 on the southbound carriageway between junctions 20 and 19.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash; a white Fiat 500, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white cabbed HGV lorry with a red container.

The driver of the Corsa received hospital treatment for minor injuries. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The motorway was closed for several hours to allow officers to carry out an investigation of the scene.

Detective Sergeant Mark Watling is continuing to appeal for witnesses and is asking anyone who saw the involved vehicles beforehand or the collision to please contact him.

He said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who hasn’t as yet contacted police. The information you have could help our investigation so please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 454 of 4 July.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Your personal details won’t be taken, information isn’t traced or recorded and you will not be required to go to court.