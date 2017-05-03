Appeal for witnesses after fatal Chippy crash

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or information following a fatal collision in Chipping Norton.

At approximately 4.55pm on Sunday, April 30, a grey VW Touran collided with a tree on London Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services were in attendance.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Julie Caulfield from Oxfordshire roads policing team, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle travelling on the road prior to the incident.

“If you have any information, please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident reference 43170124392.”