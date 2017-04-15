Transition funding to be allocated to volunteer groups by county council

Day centres in Oxfordshire are to receive a share of £300,000 in transition funding following changes to adult day services by Oxfordshire County Council.

Earlier this year, OCC decided to replace its 22 health and wellbeing centres and learning disability daytime support services with eight bases, including one at Redlands in Banbury.

A two-year transition fund of £550,000 was created to help voluntary sector daytime support services that previously relied on financial help from OCC to become more self-sustaining.

For 2017/18, £300,000 has been made available with a further £250,000 to be available the following year.

Services considered for transition funding this year include Cluster Care Group, in Banbury (£4,500); Highlands Day Centre, in Chipping Norton (£5,000); Hook Norton Day Centre (£2,625); Cornhill, Banbury (£2,625); St Mary’s Thursday Club, Bloxham (£4,786); Windmill Thursday Club/Deddington Day Centre, (£5,000); and Volunteer Link Up, (£14,625).

Fielding Lunch Club, in Sibford Gower has decided it does not need to bid to continue to operate while Leonard Cheshire Disability and Order of St John, Lake House, Adderbury is among the groups which has not made a bid.

A final decision on who will receive funding will be made by councillor for adult social care, Judith Heathcoat, on April 19. The £300,000 funding will support those organisations from September to March.