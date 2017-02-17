Transition cash for groups providing children’s services

Three groups in the Banbury Guardian area have been recommended for start-up funding from Oxfordshire County Council.

The groups are among 12 in the county to be considered as part of the transition from council-funded to community-led services at children’s centre locations.

If approved by OCC’s cabinet on February 21, Ace Centre Charity, in Chipping Norton will receive £29,983, Friends of Britannia Road will get £10,000 and Chalgrove Primary School will be the recipient of £30,000.

Butterfly Meadows at Bloxham Primary School received £29,384 in the first round.

The community services are designed to complement OCC’s new service for children up to the age of 19.

Oxfordshire County councillor for children and family services, Melinda Tilley said: “The response of local communities has been fantastic, and we are well on the way to seeing solutions in place at the vast majority of children’s centre locations.

“It has never been the council’s intention to close children’s centres – quite the opposite in fact.

“I suspect many people didn’t think this was possible, but we now have the makings of a truly county-wide distribution of locations where ‘drop-in’ children’s services will continue to operate.”

The final round will be considered in June.