Traffic calming proposals for busy Banbury road

Waiting restrictions and ‘speed cushions’ are to be installed in Bankside in Banbury.

New homes are currently under construction in Longford Park, with some already occupied, which will lead to an increase in traffic along Bankside. A new junction is also under contruction.

In response to more cars using the road, Oxfordshire County councillor for environment, Yvonne Constance, has approved waiting restrictions and amended traffic calming measures, which will be funded by the developer, including:

The replacement of existing traffic calming chicanes with speed cushions;

A raised zebra crossing which will link into the new development;

The introduction of additional waiting restrictions to help traffic flow more smoothly, but with sections left free where residents need to park;

Advisory cycle lanes on both sides of the road along its full length, reflecting that Bankside already forms part of a signed cycle route to the station.

A consultation held with Bankside residents showed broad support for the measures, but the road’s residents strongly objected to the waiting restrictions on the grounds there was no alternative parking for them. As a result sections of the road will not have waiting restrictions.