Toys R Us comes to Banbury

Toy store Toys R Us opening in Banbury next week.

The popular toy shop will open in the former River Island unit in Castle Quay on Monday, August 14.

Promoters say the shop offers a range of toys, video games, multimedia, bikes and outdoor fun products.

The popular chain has over 1,500 stores worldwide in 33 countries.

Paul Jackson, Centre Manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Toys R Us to Castle Quay Shopping Centre. The store will offer a great range of toys and games for families to enjoy and is sure to be a big hit with our shoppers.”

The new addition of Toys R Us comes as plans continue for the new multi-million pound Castle Quay 2 development, which will include a supermarket, hotel, cinema, six restaurants, parking and cycle and pedestrian bridges over the Oxford Canal and River Cherwell.