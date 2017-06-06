Top female cyclists race through Banburyshire this week

Elite sport will be coming to Banburyshire on Friday, June 9 with the arrival of the Women’s Tour cycle race.

Stage three of the event is being held in Warwickshire with more than 100 top female riders from 17 cycling teams set to tackle the 150-km route.

The stage starts in North Warwickshire, heading south past Coventry, through Kenilworth, Warwick and Wellesbourne and onto Shipston.

From Shipston, the cyclists will then on to the Brailes, Upper and Lower Tysoe and into Kineton. From Kineton the peleton will head to Arlescote near Edgehill for a Queen of the Mountain climb before going to Warmington, Northend and Fenny Compton.

From there the race goes to Southam and the stage finish in Leamington Spa.

Riders are expected to arrive in Shipston around 12.25pm, Kineton just after 1pm and the mountain climb at Edghill around 1.10pm.

The race is due to arrive at Fenny Compton at around 1.35pm.

Warwickshire hosted a stage of the tour last year and organisers claimed around 75,000 spectators lined the route to cheer the riders on.

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour 2017 has stages in Northamptonshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Derbyshire for the event’s climax in London on June 11.

For more information on the route, the expected timings of the race’s arrival and where to watch it from, click here.