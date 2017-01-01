Tooley’s welcome home the Dancing Duck

Tooley’s Boatyard in Banbury has welcomed back an old friend in the form of a 39-foot long handcrafted canal barge named The Dancing Duck.

Built almost ten years ago by Tooley’s - the oldest continually working dry dock on the inland canal system - the semi-traditional narrow boat is a regular sight at Banbury’s Canal Day.

Due to a lack of space, however, the boat did not call Banbury home and was moored elsewhere. The boatyard has now cleared an area for the Duck to moor and it is returning home in time for the boating season. The Dancing Duck was constructed from huge metal sheets welded together on land in front of the dock.

The Duck then made its own piece of history by becoming the first boat to enter the canal via a ‘side launch’ from the dock in almost 90 years.

This was witnessed by hundreds of spectators in July of 2007.

The boat is available all year round for day hire, or on one of the scheduled trips with other people, call 01295 272917 for info.