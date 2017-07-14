Tooley’s Boatyard welcomes milestone narrow boat

Banbury’s historic Tooley’s Boatyard, part of Banbury Museum in Castle Quay, is celebrating this week as it welcomes the 1,500th boat to pass through the dry dock since Matthew Armitage saved it from potential closure 15 years ago.

The Avalon is a 57ft narrow boat and will be in the dock for routine maintenance the like of which has been carried out at the yard since 1788.

Standout craft that Matt has worked on over the years include a pair of 1913 iron work boats and Clara, a 70ft wooden boat, the last boat Herbert Tooley had in the dry dock.