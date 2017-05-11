Tooley’s Boatyard looks to the stars

Tooley’s Boatyard, behind Banbury’s Castle Quay, is launching a series of astronomy workshops that will teach people the mysteries of the night sky.

The two hour workshops begin on Saturday, May 13 from 10am until 12.30pm and are suitable for absolute beginners to those who want to brush up their existing knowledge.

Discover the mysteries of the night sky at Tooley's

The course’s, which will run throughout the spring, summer and autumn, will enable participants to find their around the night sky using just your unaided eyes.

Students will also learn how to find north and recognise stars and the constellations which are visible at this time.

There will also be time to learn the mythology behind the constellations.

Stars are not the only visible objects in the night sky and time will be spent looking at the planets, meteors and the one man-made object visible in the night sky - the Space Station.

Moon phases will also be discussed.

Having the knowledge to find and identify night time objects will be supplemented with a section on how to capture them on film with a camera and tripod.

The course’s are being taught by Mary McIntyre, an astrophotographer, writer and co-host of Astronomy FM’s Comet Watch show.

