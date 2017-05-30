Tibetan director to bring film to Sibfords

A Tibetan director will be coming to Sibford Village Hall in June with his harrowing and moving film.

Sonam Anjatsang has been invited to the village by resident Diana Hughes and will be airing his film A Mother’s Son on June 18.

The film tells the story of Dorjee, a 16 year-old Tibetan boy living in India who self-immolated in March last year.

Before he passed away in hospital, Dorjee said that he had done this to make a stand for his country. The Communist regime in China invaded Tibet in 1950.

The film includes interviews in India with Dorjee’s family, friends and teachers. Mr Anjatsang has toured Europe and the USA with the film.

Mrs Hughes said she has long had an interest in Tibet because her father, Dr Harry Staunton, who joined the Indian Medical Service in 1934, joined Sir Basil Gould’s expedition to Lhasa in 1940 for the installation of the 14th, and current, Dalai Lama. He was also civil surgeon for Tibet, Sikkim and Bhutan from 1940 to 1942.

Mrs Hughes, who was born in Bombay, has also been to Lhasa.

The ‘Day for Tibet’ at Sibford opens at 11am with a talk by York Tibet Support organisers, Dee and Rowena, on Rewalsar, in north India, home to many exiled Tibetans and a sacred place for Tibetan Buddism. The Gurkha Spice Restaurant is serving curry from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, followed by the film and a Q and A session afterwards.

Tickets are £5, not including the price for lunch. Tickets must be bought in advance from Banbury Museum or telephone Mrs Hughes on 01295 780506.