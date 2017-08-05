Thrill-seeking Banbury estate agent set for charity skydive

A thrill-seeking estate agent from Banbury is raising money for the homeless by jumping out of a plane from 13,000 feet.

Christopher Mobbs, from Fine & Country, will be skydiving at Hinton-in-the-Hedges Airfield near Brackley on Sunday, August 13.

The 56-year-old estate agent has raised around £800 for Fine & Country Foundation, which raises awareness and supports homeless people, but is hoping to hit £1,000.

“I’ve always wanted to do it, I’ve been on some of the scariest rides in the world in America and I like a bit of a thrill, even at my age,” he said.

“So when our national charity asked people to volunteer for the skydive, everyone stepped back and I was the one left with my hand up, so to speak.”

Often skydives can be called off due to bad weather, so Chris is hoping it stays clear on his big day.

“Fingers crossed it goes to plan as I’d hate to convince myself to get up there and have to come down,” he said.

“But it’s meant to be one of the most wonderful feelings when you’re up there. It’s a minute freefalling and I’ll have an expert doing all the hard work, I’ll just be strapped in and will basically be an ornament.”

Fine & Country Foundation’s work with homeless people is something Chris is passionate about, working in housing, so he was keen to support them.

“I see a lot of lovely homes but but you have to feel for people who don’t have that luxury, so I was more than happy to raise money for them,” he said.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Chris-Mobbs1.