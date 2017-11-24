Thousands set to fill Banbury town centre for Christmas lights switch-on

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Banbury town centre to celebrate the start of Christmas on Sunday (November 26).

They will gather around the Christmas tree in Bridge Street for the magical moment that lights up the town for the festive season.

The switch-on will follow an afternoon of fun and thrills for all the family – including a fairground, seasonal market, Santa’s grotto, free face painting and Christmas decoration workshops.

On stage will be music, dance, choir and pantomime performances.

The lights will be switched on at 6pm outside the town hall and the traditional firework display will follow.

This year four ex-servicemen, representing the many, will join Mayor Cllr Colin Clarke to press the button that switches on the festive illuminations.

They will be Lieutenant Bert Dowler (Royal Tank Regiment World War Two), Lance Corporal Mark Smith (Royal Anglian Regiment, Afghanistan), Sergeant Steve Duffy (2nd Battalion Scots Guards, Falklands and Northern Ireland), Radio Telephonist Wally Foreman (Royal Navy, HMS Newfoundland, Korean War).

Cllr Clarke said: “The Christmas Lights Switch-On is the beginning of Christmas in Banbury.

“It is also an opportunity every year to highlight local people who have served the community with honour and distinction.

“This year we are paying tribute to our armed forces.”

The event is organised by Banbury Town Council and the programme will begin at 1pm while the funfair will also be open for business during the morning.