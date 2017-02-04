Thousands raised for children’s hospital

Staff at a Banbury nursery rallied together to raise funds for a hospital ward after one of their own children was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

Four-year -old Alan Moulder of Banbury was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma in September last year. The condition is a high-grade non-Hodgkin lymphom that effects the immune system and is relatively uncommon.

Since his birth Alan had been a constant visitor to The Close Nursery on Prospect Road in Banbury and his illness had a big impact on the staff.

Lorraine Wetherill, nursery manager, said: “We have known Alan since he was a baby as his older brother attended the setting prior to him, Alan has been with us since he was two years old.”

“We were all very upset to hear about his condition and the prognosis. We wanted to do something to show our support for Alan and his family as his parents spoke so highly of his treatment received and the warmth of the staff on Kamran’s Ward at the John Radcliffe.”

Nursery staff decided to hold a week long sponsored Keep Fit and Fancy Dress an event in which staff members and children could take part.

The effort was not in vain as the community came together to raise an incredible amount of money for the ward that took care of Alan.

Lorraine said: “We are extremely proud to say that we exceeded all expectations, the nursery children and staff raised £2,960. DHL Banbury has matched a parent’s sponsorship amount of £240 and the nursery owners very kindly donated a further £500 to bring the grand total to £3,700.”

The money will be used to buy items for the ward that will make a child’s stay at the hospital more bearable.

Alan has recently returned to the nursery after undergoing treatment. His mother, Angela said: “This is Alan’s first time back in nursery since his treatment started four months ago. He was a little nervous at first but seems really happy now – it’s lovely to see him playing here again.

“It has been a real comfort to know that the nursery and other families have been thinking about us, and wanted to support us and the hospital in this very special way.

“Staff from the nursery have visited us at hospital and at home and even made Alan a special bravery medal which he really loves. It’s all been a great comfort.”

The nursery wishes to thank all those who took part.