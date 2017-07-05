The Middleton Cheney charity that has become a ‘way of life’

A Banbury area charity celebrated in style last week with a party, banquet and guest speaker.

Parents Talking Asperger’s (PTA) based in Middleton Cheney celebrated its fifth anniversary on June 25 as almost 100 people gathered to show their gratitude to the group, which provides vital support and advice to autism families online, in person and over the phone.

Speaking at the event was a renowned specialist on autism – author, trainer and consultant Paul Isaacs who provided an insight to the many aspects of autism.

PTA’s founder, Karen Irvani, said: “The past five years seem like five minutes, they have gone by so fast.

“In that time, we’ve twice been finalists in the National Autistic Society Autism Professional Awards; created ongoing activity sessions PTA Youth, PTA Junior and Siblings Talking Asperger’s;

“We’ve built up a skilled, dedicated and strong core support team, and grown lasting friendships between parents, children and young people. PTA has become a way of life for so many.”

The event also provided a platform for those helped by the charity to explain what the charity has done for them.

Josh Bowerman, aged 13 from Banbury and supported by mum Dee, said: “I can be myself at PTA. I love it,”

Tommy White, aged nine spoke on behalf of his brother Alex, aged 12, explaining what PTA’s Siblings Talking Asperger’s (STA), means to him.

He said: “I can be around other brothers and sisters like me and have lots of fun. I can share stuff if I want to and others know how I feel and understand.”