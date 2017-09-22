The hunt is on to find your 2017 Pub of the Year

Help us to choose the top 10 finalists.

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top 10 from our list of nominees?

To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s Banbury Guardian (out now) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Vote for one of these

1. Cromwell Lodge Hotel, 9 11 North Bar Street, Banbury

2. Crown at Enstone Ltd, The Crown Inn Mill Lane, Church Enstone, Chipping Norton

3. Elephant & Castle, 6 Middleton Road, Banbury

4, Gate Hangs High, Whichford Road, Hook Norton, Banbury

5. George Inn, Lower Street, Barford St Michael, Banbury

6. Green Man, Main Street, Mollington, Banbury

7. Hanwell Arms, Rotary Way, Hanwell Fields, Banbury

8. Horse & Groom, The Green, Milcombe, Banbury

9. Horse & Jockey, Malthouse Lane, Bodicote, Banbury

10. Lampet Arms, Upper Tadmarton, Banbury

11. New Inn, 45 Main Road, Middleton Cheney, Banbury

12. Rock the Atic, 10-11 Butchers Row, Banbury

13. The Barley Mow, Warwick Road , Banbury

14. The Bell Inn, 12 Middleton Road, Banbury

15. The Blinking Owl Country Inn, Main Street, North Newington, Banbury

16. The Brasenose Arms, Station Road, Cropredy, Banbury

17. The Carpenters Arms, 122 North Street, Middle Barton, Chipping Norton

18. The Castle Inn, Edgehill, Banbury

19. The Chandlers Arms, Sibford Road, Epwell, Banbury

20. The Chequers Village Inn, Church Road, Churchill, Chipping Norton

21. The Church House, 2-3 North Bar, Banbury

22. The Coach and Horses, Butchers Row, Banbury

23. The Deddington Arms, Horse Fair, Deddington, Banbury

24. The Duck on the Pond, Main Street, South Newington, Banbury

25. The Duke of Cumberland’s Head, Main Road, Clifton,

26. The Dun Cow, West End, Hornton, Banbury

27. The Easington Pub, 135 Bloxham Road, Banbury

28. The Fox Inn, Baker Street, Farthinghoe, Brackley

29. The Griffin Inn, 9 Culworth Road, Chipping Warden, Banbury

30. The Inn at Greatworth, Chapel Road, Greatworth, Banbury

31. The Joiners Arms, Old Bridge Road, Bloxham, Banbury

32. The Kingham Plough, The Green, Kingham, Chipping Norton

33. The Kings Head Inn, The Green, Bledington, Chipping Norton

34. The Kitchen, Main Street, Farnborough, near Banbury

35. The Lampet Arms, Upper Tadmarton, Banbury

36. The Masons Arms, Banbury Road, Swerford, Chipping Norton

37. The Merrymouth Inn, Stow Road, Fifield, Chipping Norton

38. The Moon and Sixpence, Main Street, Hanwell, near Banbury

39. The Old Auctioneer, 44 Parsons Street, Banbury

40. The Pear Tree Inn, Scotland End, Hook Norton, Banbury

41. The Pepper Pot, 6 Burchester Place, Grimsbury, Banbury

42. The Plough, Church Hill, Warmington, near Banbury

43. The Royal Oak, High Street, Ramsden, Chipping Norton

44. The Sound Exchange, 49-50 High Street, Banbury

45. The Star Inn, Manor Road, Sulgrave, Banbury

46. The Sun Inn, High Street, Hook Norton, Banbury

47. The Swan, 3 South Bar, Banbury

48. The Three Conies, Banbury Lane, Thorpe Mandeville, Banbury

49. The Three Pigeons, 3 Southam Road, Banbury

50. The White Horse, 50-52 North Bar, Banbury

51. The White Horse , Stratford Road, Wroxton, Banbury

52. The White Swan, Wigginton, Banbury

53. The Wine Vaults, 5-6 Parsons Street, Banbury

54. The Wychwood Inn, High Street, Shipton-Under-Wychwood, Chipping Norton

55. The Wykham Arms, Temple Mill Road, Sibford Gower, Banbury

56. Ye Olde Reindeer Inn, 47 Parsons Street, Banbury

57. The Red Lion, 8 Red Lion Street, Cropredy

58. The Crown and Tuns, New Street, Deddington

59. The Unicorn, Market Place, Deddington

60. The Black Boy, Milton Road, Milton

61. The Red Lion, High Street, Bloxham

62. The Red Lion, The Green, Adderbury

63. The Falcon, Warwick Road, Warmington

64. JT Davies, 5 Cornhill, Market Place, Banbury

65. The Cherwell, 63-67 Broad Street, Banbury

66. George and Dragon, Church Lane, Shutford

67. The Bell, Shenington, near Banbury

68. George and Dragon, 1 Thorpe Road, Chacombe, near Banbury

69. The Roebuck, Stratford Road, Drayton, near Banbury

70. The White Horse, 2 The Square, King’s Sutton, near Banbury

71. The Butchers Arms, Whittall Street, King’s Sutton, near Banbury

72. Hare and Hounds, 4 Wheel Drive Centre, Wardington, nr Banbury

73. The Castle, Edge Hill, near Banbury

74. The Fox, Market Place, Chipping Norton,

75. Stags Head, The Green, Swalcliffe, near Banbury

76. Red Lion, Albion Street, Chipping Norton

77. The Bell Inn, Manor Road, Great Bourton, near Banbury

78. The Butchers Arms, Shutford, Balscote, near Banbury

79. Norman Knight, Ascott Road, Whichford, near Shipston

80. The Blue Boar, Goddards lane, Chipping Norton

81. Crown and Cushion, 23 High Street, Chipping Norton

82. The Chequers, Goddards Lane, Chipping Norton

83. Bitter and Twisted, 1 Middle Row, Chipping Norton

84. The Kings Arms, 18 West Street, Chipping Norton

85. Rose and Crown, Ratley