Thames Valley Police month of action to focus on rural crime

A month of action focusing on rural crime is being run by Thames Valley Police.

The campaign by TVP Rural Partnership, will be focussing on combating crimes which affect rural businesses in the Thames Valley, particularly burglaries at non-residential properties such as farm outbuildings, storage units and stables.

TVP will continue to work with residents in rural areas who fall victim to burglaries and other crimes.

Insp Andy Thompson of neighbourhood policing and partnerships said: “The Thames Valley area has one of the largest rural populations in the country, and there are many businesses operating within it.

“This month of action is designed to work against those who target businesses in rural areas, especially those who aim to carry out burglaries at these locations.

“Rural businesses, including farms, are often targeted by thieves for their equipment, and the costs of being burgled can be very high for business owners.

“We want to highlight the impact crime can have on businesses in rural areas, and do everything we can to disrupt those who aim to commit it.”

Activities include property marking events across the region in collaboration with partners such as Datatag and Young Farmers, operations taking place in rural locations, an online question and answer session on February 23 with police officers and partners answering rural crime questions from members of the public and updates on social media using the hashtag #TVPRural, with statistics and videos being shared throughout the month.

For a full programme, and to find out how you can support the campaign, go to http://releasd.com/0904.