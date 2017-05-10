Teenagers set up their own sibling support group

A new support group for siblings of children and young people with autism has been created as part of a Banbury -based support group.

Parents Talking Asperger’s (PTA) was recently a finalist in the National Autistic Society Autism Professional Awards.

Now Siblings Talking Asperger’s (STA), has been set up by a group of teenagers who have brothers or sisters with autism and Asperger’s syndrome.

The group is run by Abbi Meadows, 18, with support from Soraya Irvani, 14, and Beth Didcock, 16.

STA offers online support, advice and information via a Facebook page, plus regular meet-ups once a month to chat and have fun in a relaxed setting.

Aimed at siblings aged eight to 18, the group meets in Shutford from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on the last Friday of every month.

Admission is free and activities include a movie corner, science corner, art corner, biscuit decorating, pool and Xbox.

Refreshments are provided.

Abbi said: “Growing up with a sibling on the autism spectrum can be fun but also very challenging at times. I would often wonder when I was younger if there were any other families like mine. It would have been such a comfort and support to have known other siblings in my situation, someone to talk to who gets it, knows how I feel, someone who wouldn’t judge my autistic brother or me.”

Karen Irvani, founder of Parents Talking Asperger’s, said: “The strain of being an autism sibling is immense. I am so proud of how Abbi, Soraya and Beth are using their own experiences to create a haven for others like them. STA will be an inspiration to others, just like PTA, which has been life-changing for so many families.”

To find out more, email Abbi@siblingstalkingaspergers.co.uk or contact via Facebook at @siblingstalkingaspergers