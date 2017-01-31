Teacher finds a novel way to get his book published

A former Bodicote boy has won a publishing contract for his third novel.

Dr Patrick Kincaid, aged 46, grew up in Banbury, attending Harriers Ground Primary School, The Grange CP School and Blessed George Napier Catholic School.

He now teaches English literature at Blue Coat School, Coventry, and has a PhD in Shakespeare Studies.

His new novel, Continuity Girl, is a romantic comedy centred around the Billy Wilder cult movie The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes.

The story is set between Loch Ness in 1969, where the American continuity girl in the film meets a Scottish scientist and Loch Ness Monster hunter, and Inverness in 2014.

Like April in the novel, Patrick is an Anglo-American, the son of an USAF serviceman and an English mother.

His book contract is with publishers Unbound, who have developed an innovative crowd-funding concept.

See https://unbound.com/books/the-continuity-girl