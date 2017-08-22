Tanya’s Knife and Fork makes it into the Good Food Guide

A Deddington pop-up restaurant that has become well known for its gluten-free gastronomy has found itself in the prestigious Good Food Guide.

Knife and Fork, owned and run by cook Tanya Young, now sits alongside some of the UK’s best eating places in the authoritative guide to eating out and seriously good food.

A delicious dish at Knife and Fork

“I am absolutely thrilled,” said Mrs Young. “To be a new entry in a well regarded national food guide is more than I could ever have imagined and to be in the same publication as the likes of Nathan Outlaw, Sat Bains and Jason Atherton is truly amazing.”

Those included in the Good Food Guide have to be discovered by the book’s producers or introduced by diners who recomment the restaurant specifically.

Mrs Young qualified as a professional chef at Ashburton Cookery School’s Professional Chef’s Academy. She has over 25 years experience of cooking, including running her own catering company.

“I’m delighted to be able to host meals in my home at Deddington. I serve a five-course set menu and I decide what to cook based on availability, seasonality and what I fancy delighting my guests with on the night. Not knowing the menu is all part of the dining experienceand people love the relaxed and sociable atmosphere,” she said.

A mouthwatering desert at Knife and Fork

Mrs Young has been asked to submit an entry for the Creme de la Creme category for the 2017 Free From Eating Out Awards - a new category only open to entrants who won their categories in previous years. Knife and Fork won gold Knife and Fork in 2016. See http://www.knifeandforkeatery.co.uk/

Mrs Young said the idea of a pop up restaurant has been growing in popularity. “The French have been doing it forever a ‘restaurant’ in someone’s own home, where anyone can come along to eat.

“There’s no choice, no starched white tablecloths and sometimes in France only a few pleasantries. But the upside is that all the host’s energy has been put into creating a fabulous flavoursome experience using local and seasonal produce with their own special twist,” she said.

“Having lived in France for two years we experienced both very good and the not so good, but very early on I was inspired to create my own version.

Knife and Fork's Chicken and salsa canapes NNL-160216-114028001

“I have created a unique dining experience where visitors can be our guests in our family dining room, overlooking the mature garden where, depending on the time of year and the weather, they can enjoy a pre dinner drink and canapés.

“I write the menu based on availability, seasonality and what I fancy delighting my guests with.

“I use the very best ingredients, including local produce as well as a few vegetables, fruits, herbs and salads that I have grown. With a large sociable table my guest sit alongside other foodies and enjoy the evening, as a group, a couple or on their own.”

Dates are available from September through to Christmas. Email tanya@knifeandfork.pro

Knife and Fork's Chocolate orange truffles with Grand Marnier NNL-160216-114111001

Knife and Fork's Chocolate praline torte with confit orange sauce NNL-160216-114408001

Knife and Fork's Coconut and raspberry pannacotta NNL-160216-114427001

Knife and Fork Goat's cheese souffle with cavolo nero and shallots NNL-160216-114838001

Knife and Fork Raspberry and pistachio marshmallows NNL-160216-114819001