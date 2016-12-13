Talented Banbury singer to have her first song broadcast

A visually-impaired singer is to have her first song played on air on Sunday.

Sarah Mellor, who married the love of her life, Andy Wade, in August, has recorded the song, The Happiest Day of My Life.

It is to be broadcast on Banbury Sound on Sunday, between 7pm and 10pm, on Liam Clarke’s show, First Break, which showcases new artists’ music.

Speaking to the Banbury Guardian, Sarah said the recording of the song had been paid for by her husband as a Christmas present, after she struggled to get charity funding.

She said: “Anyone who is listening to it can use it to identify the happiest day of their life as well.

“We got so fed up of being turned down for funding, that Andy said he would fund it himself.

“It was four weeks ago that I wrote the song with my mentor, Chris Beck, who I got to know through Banbury Folk Club.

“It was recorded by a studio engineer, Steve Redfearn, in Buckingham.

“I have always wanted to branch out into songwriting.”

Andy added: “I am glad I funded it as it is such a beautiful song.”

Sarah married Andy in August, at St Mary’s Church, after meeting him through an email list for the visually impaired. They started writing to each other, then started speaking on the phone.

Andy moved down from Lancashire to be closer to Sarah.

He proposed to her on a horse and carriage ride in Blackpool in September last year.

Sarah has performed on various occasions around Banbury including being a finalist in Banbury’s Got Talent in 2014 and organising a variety show in the town earlier this year to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.