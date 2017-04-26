Sun comes out for Adderbury’s dancing day

The sun shone brightly on the Adderbury Day of Dance and the beer was perfect.

The conditions all conspired to provide onlookers and the energetic Morris sides with a memorable occasion.

Adderbury Day of Dance. Pictures, Adderbury Morris Man Ashley Stevens NNL-170424-090501009

“The weather was good and that makes a big difference,” said Philip Le Mare of the Adderbury Morris Men.

“Usually it is colder and if it rains it’s miserable but Saturday was just right. The crowds were not too big and they enjoyed the dancing,” he said.

“The dancing started at 10.30am and ended around 6pm and we left the pubs when they closed at about 1am. So we’re still a bit tired.”

Three local Morris sides danced in the streets and at locations around Adderbury and Twyford.

Adderbury Day of Dance. Pictures, Jim Plester from Adderbury Village Morris Men NNL-170424-090440009

They were the Adderbury Morris Men, the Adderbury Village Morris and the ladies’ side, Sharp and Blunt - named after Cecil Sharp - the music and dance historian who collected the country’s traditional Morris tunes and dances - and Janet Blunt of Adderbury who made a collection of all the old Adderbury dances.

“Each village in the Cotswolds had its own Morris side, made up mainly of the farm lads and working people,” said Mr Le Mare.

Adderbury Day of Dance. Pictures, NNL-170424-090430009

Adderbury Day of Dance. Pictures, Keith Norton, Martin Taylor and Paul Chesterman taking a well earned rest NNL-170424-090408009