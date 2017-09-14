Summer fun at Banbury’s Castle Quay

Visitors to Castle Quay shopping centre in Banbury have enjoyed six weeks of arts and crafts, fun reading sessions and visits from characters.

In partnership with Oxfordshire Libraries, the shopping centre hosted weekly arts and crafts fun for children, all inspired by books from The Reading Agency’s Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge, as well as free face-painting and visits from PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall.

There were workshops, pottery painting, hedgehog crafts and bug art. Activities took place every Tuesday in August, with face-painting every Thursday.

As part of Castle Quay’s Kids’ Club, the events also included appearances from Castle Quay’s mascot Sunny the Duck.

“We’ve had a wonderful summer here at Castle Quay,” said the shopping centre’s manager Paul Jackson.

“PAW Patrol’s visit was a great way to kick-off our summer events and we’ve seen so many happy families taking part in our workshops and enjoying our reading area.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all our shoppers for coming to meet PAW Patrol and for taking part in our arts and craft activities and face painting.”

The centre’s partnership with the county’s libraries has also led to an increase in the number of children joining the summer reading challenge.

For more information, visit www.readingagency.org.uk/summerreadingchallenge.