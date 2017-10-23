Stunning aerial shots of Banbury retirement home build

A series of photographs has been released capturing progress on a retirement living scheme in Banbury from a different angle.

Taken from the top of the 115ft on-site crane, the images show the progress on the£12m Park Gardens development on Bath Road.

Park Gardens aerial shot 4 NNL-171210-161851001

The housing association is building 78 retirement living homes for over 55s on land previously belonging to Banbury and Bicester College.

The bird’s eye view captures a significant stage of the development with the first timber roof trusses being erected at the northern end of the site, which borders on to People’s Park in the centre of the town.

The first roof tiles are expected to be fitted by the end of the month with a view to the sales and marketing suite – and show apartments – opening towards the end of the year.

Penny Downing, Bromford’s sales and marketing director, said: “We are moving forward with the sales and marketing area of the site really well and achieving our key milestones at this stage in the development.

Park Gardens aerial shot NNL-171210-161555001

“It is always a significant moment when the roof begins to rise from the ground and these panoramic photographs give a truly unique perspective of the ongoing work.”

n To see the full set of aerial photographs visit www.banburyguardian.co.uk