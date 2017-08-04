Students walk to London for Banbury’s Horton

Bloxham School sixth former Charlie Lewis-Jones is leading a walk from Banbury to London this week to support the battle for the Horton.

Charlie and fellow students Will Brodey, Will Rymer and George Price left Banbury on Tuesday morning on their four-day challenge.

“Our aim is to raise as much money as possible for the Keep the Horton General Group,” he said.

“I got the idea for the fundraising event when trying to decide what to do for my Extended Project Qualification exam.

“I was among a group of politics students from school on a visit to Parliament last October when we met the Keep the Horton General group on a big demonstration in Westminster that day.

“We had our photos taken with the group.

“As a pupil at Bloxham School I have been to the Horton’s A&E department on a number of occasions with sporting injuries and I wanted to support the campaign to protect the hospital’s services in Banbury.”

Charlie approached some of his best friends who willingly offered to join his fundraising venture.

The group left the Horton on Tuesday morning aiming to reach Parliament on Friday evening.

The four walkers are carrying a tent which they are pitching at camp sites overnight.

To save carrying heavy rucksacks they are taking only snacks in their bags and buying food on the way.

“My dad and one of the teachers from school are taking it in turns to make sure we’re okay every evening,” said Charlie.

The boys’ route takes them from Banbury to Bicester, close to Tring, Beaconsfield and finally into London to Parliament.

The total distance the four will have covered is 83 miles.

Keep the Horton General Chairman Keith Strangwood said: “It’s great that young people are waking up about what the future holds for them with NHS and public service cuts.

“We need young blood. In small general hospitals like the Horton each department is dependent on the others so these youngsters are right to be fighting for A&E. The whole hospital is in imminent danger of downgrade.”