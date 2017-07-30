Students at Heyford Park School demonstrate enterprising spirit

If you think nothing useful gets done in the last few weeks of a school’s summer term then it’s time to think again.

For on Monday, July 10, all pupils at Heyford Park Free School took part in an Enterprise Week.

NNL-170725-160645001

This culminated in the students selling the products of their hard work to parents and guests on the Friday.

Director of learning for maths Ashwin Rugoobur said: “The aim of this project was to enable the students of Heyford Park Free School to develop their employability skills through a fun and engaging enrichment activity.

“Students explored team building in a business context, understanding target marketing, conducting and analysing market research, pitching, finance, and marketing.”

With a nod to the televsion series for bright ideas, the young entrepreneurs had to pitch their ideas to some Dragons in order to obtain a budget.

NNL-170725-160712001

Among innovative products such as floating key chains, a SnapChat app, handdecorated tile coasters and a DVD on Raising Teens by Teens, students also used their budget to raise awareness of charities such as Help for Heroes, Age UK and Klinefelter’s Syndrome.

Mr Rugoobur added: “The school would like to thank all the parents, students, and volunteers who took part in this initiative.”

NNL-170725-160724001