Strictly Banbury 2017 promises a thrilling ballroom competition

Strictly Banbury 2017 NNL-170205-091459001

A group of energetic, generous Banburyshire people - from a vicar to a hairdressing teacher and a fireman - has taken up ballroom and Latin dancing to raise thousands of pounds for Dogs for Good and the Oxford Children’s Hospital.

Strictly Banbury 2017 takes place at The Mill Theatre, Banbury on Saturday - Sunday, May 13 - 14, and is organised by Step by Step Dance School. There will be professional ballroom demonstrations and a huge raffle with excellent prizes.

The event has already received pledges of £6,000.

Spectators will see a fabulous competition between enthusiastic amateurs with their tutors, dancing the jive and American Smooth Foxtrot. For tickets call 01295 279002.