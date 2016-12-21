Stratford MP says rural firms are ‘backbone of economy’ during Whichford visit

Stratford-on-Avon’s MP took a tour of four rural enterprises in Whichford near Shipston-on-Stour recently.

Nadhim Zahawi admired retreat facilities at Sally and Andy Birtwell’s Holycombe Holistic Retreat Centre and Campsite, enjoyed a coffee with Maia and Christine at The Straw Kitchen cafe, before a guided tour with Jim and Adam Keeling around The Octagon Gift Shop and Whichford Pottery and watching a pot being thrown.

MP for Stratford-on-Avon Nadhim Zahawi visited four rural enterprises in Whichford. Picture by Frances Boyle. With Sally and Andy Birtwell at the Holycombe Holistic Retreat Centre and Campsite. NNL-161214-165958001

The party, including Dominique Keeling from Whichford Pottery, was then hosted by Mark Williams at The Norman Knight.

Mr Zahawi said rural businesses were the backbone of the rural economy and played a significant role in preserving villages and keeping them vibrant.

The four businesses he visited employ a total of 85 people, full and part-time.

Mr Zahawi said low-impact, financially sustainable small businesses were needed to keep villages alive.

MP for Stratford-on-Avon Nadhim Zahawi visited four rural enterprises in Whichford. Picture by Frances Boyle. Outside The Norman Knight. NNL-161214-165942001

He also discussed the need for extremely careful planning decisions which, however carefully implemented, involved a degree of compromise and tolerance from local residents.