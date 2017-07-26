Still time to help Shenington man’s mammoth trek

A fundraising party walking the 297-mile Macmillan Way passed through Oxfordshire as part of their epic, coast to coast journey from Lincolnshire to Dorset, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Macmillan Way Challenge has been organised by Shenington resident Rob Bryan, who lost his mum to cancer, along with the help of south-west law firm, BPE Solicitors.

The route took the walk through his home village where he was joined by fellow villagers on an official ‘walking day’ which saw the group walk the 12 miles from Chipping Warden to Shenington.

The evening prior to the walk villagers had held a barn dance in the village to help raise money.

The team of Rob and John Russell will walk the entire route throughout July and are aiming to raise £108,000 for the cancer charity, the amount needed to fund two new Macmillan nurses.

The coast to coast trek will be completed over the course of 23 days, an average of almost 13 miles per day. Along the way over 200 people will be joining Rob on various legs of the walkwhich represent the most people to have attempted the Macmillan Way Challenge during a single event.

Rob said: “Macmillan nurses made a profound difference to the way my mum and family experienced cancer.

“Their gentle reassurance and compassion made an incredibly tough journey that bit more manageable. But the costs associated with employing and training new nurses are considerable.

He added: “I hope that by raising the £108,000 needed to fund two new positions, we will make a huge, positive difference to a family like mine.”

Andrea Pritchard, fundraising manager for Macmillan in Oxfordshire said: “You may have cancer, but you are still you. Macmillan is here to help you get on with your life no matter what.

“We can give you the practical, emotional, and genuinely personal support you need to hold on to who you are and what’s important to you.

“Life with cancer is still your life and we will help you live it.”

Non-walkers can also get involved during the walk, Rob will visit many local cricket grounds and nine county cricket clubs from across the country are supporting the fundraising endeavour by donating prizes for an online silent auction in aid of the charity.

The prizes include a private dinner for 10 in a Good Food Guide recognised London restaurant with former England captain, David Gower, a coaching session with Gloucestershire coach Richard Dawson and tickets with hospitality in Warwickshire CCC’s Experience Club at Nat West T20 Finals Day at Edgbaston and a shirt signed by the winning team.

To find out more and enter the auction, visit www.macmillanwalk.uk/silent-auction