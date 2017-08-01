Still time to enter classic car show in Brackley Park

Anyone with a classic car still has time to enter Brackley’s Classic Vehicles in the Park event on August 20.

This is the event’s fifth year and takes place in Brackley Park, next to the town’s old fire station, where people can bring their classic car to help raise fund for the mayor’s charities.

Town mayor Don Thompson has chosen the recently formed Brackley Sea Scouts as his main charity.

The event is being supported by classic car insurers Hagerty International, which will also be showing some of its staff’s classic cars.

Awards will be presented for best vehicles in the various decades, from pre-1930s to 1990, and best in show, plus a number of other prizes.

More than 80 vehicles have already been booked for the event and tea, coffee and cakes are being provided by the local Girl Guides, with a full barbecue being organised by Brackley Butchers.

Also the Old Fire Station Café (next to the park) will be open providing hot food, ice cream and drinks.

Exhibitors should be in place before the public are admitted at 11am with vehicle entry/booking-in from 9am and 10.45am. A rally entry fee/donation of £5 per vehicle is requested and rally plaques will be issued to pre-booked cars.

Vehicles registered before the event will be given priority, but there may still be space on the day to take any late entries.

An entry form and details are available from the Brackley Town Council website at www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk/uploads/info-pack.pdf.